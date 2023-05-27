Malaysia’s top pair Pearly Tan-Thinaah Muralitharan’s magical run in the PERODUA Malaysia Masters presented by DAIHATSU continues with an amazing 21-19, 23-21 victory over Korean pair Jeong Na Eun-Kim Hye Jeong today which sent them into tomorrow’s finals at Axiata Arena here.

It was the pair’s never-say-die attitude and approach to the match that gave them the upper hand over the Koreans, who looked set to take the match into a rubber game after leading 2-12 in the second game.

The Malaysian had won the first game 21-19 in a close and hard battle that lasted 40 minutes.

Backed by the vociferous 10,000 local spectators and fans, Pearly-Thinaah, despite the physical toll they endured over the past few days due to their marathon duels, were great on court, continuously motivating each other and simply refused to give up despite trailing 2-12 in the second game.

Playing patiently with great defensive tactics, the duo clawed back into the game, reducing the wide gap to 13-14, 18-18 before taking a 19-18 lead for the first time.

It was then a point-for-point battle with both pairs trying to force their opponents into making errors. But, Pearly-Thinaah showed great composure and stamina to finish off the game and book their final slot in 83 minutes.

“It was a tiring match, but it was all worth it..hearing the thousands of fans chanting our names, and continue believing in us despite trailing badly in the second game, it kept us motivated during the match,” said Pearly.

“Most importantly, we redeemed ourselves after losing out early in the last Malaysian Open. We’re fully focussed on this tournament after our failure and we know, we had to deliver here at home,” said Pearly.

With Pearly-Thinaah in the finals, Malaysia’s hopes of ending a four-year title drought in the Malaysia Masters could come true.