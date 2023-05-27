Inspired by the desire to promote and strengthen existing relations and cooperation, Badminton Asia and the Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that will encourage and facilitate advancements in the game’s development.

The MoU was signed by Mr. Kim Jong Soo, President of Badminton Asia, and YBHG. Tan Sri Dato’ Sri (Dr.) Mohamad Norza Zakaria, President of the Badminton Association of Malaysia in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, today.

As stated by Mr Kim Jong Soo, “Today, we embark on a journey of exchange, sharing of knowledge, experiences, and technical expertise. By engaging in training programs, competitions, and collaborative initiatives, we strive to enhance the skills, techniques, and overall development of our athletes, coaches, and sports administrators.”

YBHG. Tan Sri Dato’ Sri (Dr.) Mohamad Norza Zakaria embraced the cooperation with optimism, “This Memorandum of Understanding provides us with a framework to explore and implement cooperative programs that will benefit the development of badminton in Malaysia. This MOU opens doors for collaboration in various areas, including sports sciences, coach education, curriculum development, sports management, and infrastructure development.”

With the signing of this MoU, Badminton Asia, through this collaboration with BAM, is looking forward to further developing badminton across the continent and achieving more success globally.

Like this: Like Loading...