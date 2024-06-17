Persija Jakarta has called time on their continued relationship with Thomas Doll as the head coach of the Kemayoran Tigers.After two contrasting seasons, Persija and the German tactician have agreed to go their separate ways.Persija had ended the 2022/2023 BRI Liga 1 season as the second-best team in the land with 20 wins, six draws and eight defeats. However, for the 2023/24 BRI Liga 1 season, Persija finished eighth with 12 wins, 12 draws and 10 losses. “We would like to thank Thomas Doll who has fought hard with Persija in the last two seasons,” said Persija President Mohamad Prapanca. “Currently we are in the midst of putting together a stronger team for the new season. There will be time for us to announce Thomas Doll’s replacement and the new players who will be coming in.” #AFF#PSSI#Liga1

