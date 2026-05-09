South African Ian Snyman has given himself another great opportunity to claim his first title on the Asian Tour after taking a share of the lead in the Taiwan Glass Taifong Open, along with Filipino Lloyd Jefferson Go.Snyman, joint-third last Sunday in Korea, shot a three-under-par 69 at Taifong Golf Club to go to 12-under for the three rounds.Go returned a 67, helped by a stunning birdie, eagle finish, while American Chase Koepka, brother of five-time Major winner Brooks, is another shot back in third following a 66 – the lowest round of the day.Chinese Taipei’s Liu Yung-hua (70), appropriately sponsored by Taiwan Glass this week, American Shotaro Ban (73) and Matthew Cheung (74) from Hong Kong are in a tie for fourth, an additional two shots behind.Thailand’s Tawit Polthai, the leader after the first two rounds, came in with a 77, falling back into a tie for 10th, five behind the leaders.Snyman made his only bogey of the day on the first but later made up ground with four birdies to put himself in position for a win that is due. He has finished joint second once, equal third twice, and tied for fifth on two occasions.“Today was an interesting one,” said Snyman.“I made some interesting birdies. Made a few nice putts. Chipped in twice, on 15 and I chipped in on number four.”Both those chip ins were for birdie, ensuring he secured the lead for the first time heading into the final round on the Asian Tour.“Today was different because of the wind. The wind was swirling. We thought it was going to be a north wind, but it changed from north to west, and then sometimes it was even the opposite direction,” said the 31-year-old.“So, a few times you are over the ball but you’re not sure. And you don’t want to be long, but you also don’t want to be short. So, it was a bit of a guessing game.”Go will be relieved to find himself sharing the leading. He finished seventh at this year’s Qualifying School but has not made a cut this season.He said: “I just wanted to play my play. Just trying to play my best. I’m not playing so well, so I’m kind of just trying to keep my ball safe, and I’m relying on my short game and putting to play good.”The 31-year-old made bogies on 15 and 16 before gaining three shots in the last holes, which are both par fives.“I made two really good eagle putts. I think that was a big game changer in my round. After 15 and 16, I was able to recover on 17 and 18. I was shocked after like the 15th to see my name up there. I was like, oh, everyone’s playing bad today. So, I was really shocked,” he said.Victory tomorrow will take on even special meaning as his sister, Lois Kaye, is on the bag. She has been caddying for him all year and is also a professional golfer.He made six birdies in total and three bogeys.Koepka was the big mover on moving day with seven birdies and just one dropped shot. Four of those birdies were on the second half.Like the two frontrunners he is also looking for his first win on the Asian Tour.“I knew posting something in the 60s was good today. You know 66, I mean, felt like I played really, really nicely, except for one hole,” he said.It’s only his second season playing full-time on the Asian Tour, having been out for most of 2024 with an injury. He suffered a severe shoulder and nerve damage injury requiring major surgery.“It really didn’t feel like I was truly back playing until the last bit of the season during that long stretch. The game has been a little bit sloppy to start the year. There’s been some good things, but I’m just happy that putter has kind of been the biggest differene,” he said.Thailand’s Ekpharit Wu, the defending champion, fired a 70 and is in joint seventh, four off the pace along with Chinese-Taipei’s Lee Chieh-po – the 2021 champion.

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