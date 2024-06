The Vietnam Futsal women’s national team starts training tomorrow with an eye on a tournament in China next month.The team will be handled by Nguyen Dinh Hoang, who is also the head coach of Thai Son Bac FC.15 players will be taking part in the centralised training at the Thai Son Nam Sports Centre in District 8 in Ho Chi Minh City. After playing several friendly matches, the team will then leave for China on 10 July 2024 with the tournament set for 11-15 July 2024. #AFF

Like this: Like Loading...