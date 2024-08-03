The Tavullia team becomes the reference of the factory from Borgo Panigale in MotoGP™ with an official bike and a Ducati Desmosedici GP24.

Agreement signed between the Tavullia team and Ducati: three years from its debut in the premier class, the Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team becomes, from 2025, with a multi-year contract, the Factory Supported Team of the Borgo Panigale factory.

A choral result of the entire technical crew of the Team VR46 – which in just a few years has become a reference in the Top class – to give new life to a successful Made in Italy synergy. A winning duo since their debut in 2022, which has become increasingly solid, with three victories in 2023 and an important contribution, as a Team in terms of points, to the conquest of the Constructors Championship in the same year.

Shared objectives and boundless passion with a new agreement with significant changes and the Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team which becomes the Factory Supported Team. In the garage, there will be an official bike and a Ducati Desmosedici GP24, together with new Ducati technical staff.

Alessio Salucci, Team Director Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team: “I can only be proud to announce that from the next year the Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team will be the Ducati Factory Supported Team in MotoGP. We will be on track with an official bike and a GP24. If they had said it a few years ago, I wouldn’t have believed it. It’s a truly significant moment for the entire group: having achieved this result in just three years, with a young team, with so many guys with us from Moto3, is something extraordinary. I want to thank all the people who work in the Team, the partners, in particular Pertamina Lubricants, Ducati and Gigi Dall’Igna for having believed in this project and having today managed to enhance it as it deserves. We have demanding years ahead of us, full of challenges, but we can’t wait to test ourself and try to achieve ambitious results.”

Gigi Dall’Igna, Ducati Corse General Manager: “From the first day, the VR46 Racing Team has shown that they know how to work in perfect harmony with Ducati, and in recent years, we have achieved great results. We are happy to further strengthen this relationship by providing the team with ‘factory’ support starting next season. I am sure that together we can achieve great things. I thank Valentino, Uccio, and Pablo, and all the people who work in the team with great passion and dedication.”

