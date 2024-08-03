A thrilling women’s singles semifinal duel awaits as world No.1 An Se Young of Korea takes on Indonesia’s sole survivor Gregoria Mariska Tunjung in Sunday’s semifinals clashe following their respective quarterfinal victories at Porte de la Chapelle today. Former Olympic champion Carolina Marin of Spain however prevented an all-Asian semi-final, defeating Japan’s Aya Ohori 21-13, 21-14 in today’s quarterfinals to meet China’s sixth seed He Bing Jiao in the other semifinals duel. However, it was 27 year-old He Bing Jiao who hogged the limelights as she upstaged heavy favourites and teammate Chen Yu Fei 21-16, 21-17 to storm into her second consecutive Olympic semifinals. In the first proceedings of the day, An Se Young came back from a game down to down two-time world champion and long-time rival Akane Yamaguchi of Japan 15-21, 21-17, 21-8 in a duel lasting one hour 15 minutes. An’s semifinal rival, 24 year-old Gregoria Mariska Tunjung, secured her spot and ended a 16-year wait after defeating Thailand’s Ratchanok Intanon 25-23, 21-9, making her the fourth Indonesia women’s player to the Olympic semifinals after Susi Susanti, Mia Audina and Maria Kristin Yulianti (2008 Beijing). China will be looking to continue their domination in the women’s singles, which they have won five times including Chen Yu Fei’s victory in Tokyo 2020. China have now collected gold in the mixed doubles, assured of another in the women’s doubles but missed out on a possible gold in the men’s doubles following Shi Yu Qi’s defeat at the hands of Thailand’s Kunlavut Vitidsarn in yesterday’s quarterfinals. Women’s Singles Quarterfinals: [1] An Se Young (KOR) bt Akane Yamaguchi (JPN) 15-21, 21-17, 21-8[7] Gregoria Mariska Tunjung (INA) bt Ratchanok Intanon (THA) 25-23, 21-9[4] Carolina Marin (ESP) bt Aya Ohori (JPN) 21-13, 21-14

[6] He Bing Jiao (CHN) bt [2] Chen Yu Fei (CHN) 21-16, 21-17

Like this: Like Loading...