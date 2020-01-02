Perth Glory have terminated the contract of Brandon Wilson by mutual consent.

Wilson joined the WA club in 2016 following stints with Burnley and Stockport County in England, featuring for Perth’s youth team before making his senior debut in August that year.

The 22-year-old midfielder and Australian youth international would go on to make 45 Hyundai A-League appearances over the course of the next three-and-a-half seasons.

