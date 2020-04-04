The Philippine Football Federation (PFF) have moved the kick-off date of the Philippines Football League (PFL) Season 2020 from 18 April 2020 to a tentative date set on the later part of May 2020 due to the situation resulting from the Enhanced Community Quarantine and increasing COVID-19 infections in the National Capital Region.

PFF urges everyone to observe best practices in combating the virus, cooperate with local and national authorities, and be safe and healthy during the on-going state of public health emergency in the country.