The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has set June 29, 2021, as the new deadline for the qualification period of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics which will now be held a year later next year due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The Games will now be held from July 23 to August 8, 2021, but the brand name Tokyo 2020 Olympics will be retained.

According to a letter dated April 2, 2020, IOC Director of Solidarity and National Olympic Council (NOC) relations, James McLoed said: “The new qualification deadline is 29 June 2021 and the International Federations can define their own qualification period deadlines should the deadline be prior to this date.”

The letter also stated the revised sport entries deadline which has now been set for July 5, 2021.

McLoed gave the assurance that the revision of the qualifications systems will be finalized as quickly as possible to give certainty to athletes and NOCs.

“However, we aim to finalize and include full details on dates and locations of the specified events later as the impacts of COVID-19 and its related restrictions become clearer,” added McLoed.

The IOC made it clear that the NOC reserve the right to select athletes in all cases.

In line with the principle that athletes who have qualified for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics “remain qualified”.”

It is possible for International Federations to extend the “age eligibility” criteria, if any, and allow athletes who are eligible in 2020 to remain eligible to compete at next year’s Olympics.

“We aim to finalize the adapted qualification system by mid-April with the details on specific events to follow when available.”

McLoed said the International Federations retain the full discretion to define the new ranking deadline and pathway in the scenario where quota allocation was originally based on ranking.