Badminton minnows the Philippines pulled off a stunning come-from-behind 3-2 win over Singapore in the Badminton Asia Manila Team Championships in a Group C match at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum in Manila.

The great win on Wednesday – was historic as it is their first-ever over Singapore in a men’s team event at all levels and gives the Pilipinas a chance of reaching the quarter-finals in the Asian meet which is also another piece of badminton history.

Solomon Padiz Jr was the toast of the homesters who clinched a 21-11, 21-19 win over Darrion Michael Ng Weng Shoon in the deciding third singles which went 40 minutes – staving off a determined fightback by the Singaporean in the second game with a hope forcing a rubber.

With the home crowd backing him Solomon was fired up not to let his country down and the rest is history as the Lions were left stunned by the defeat while the Pilipinas keep their challenge alive with hopes of a place in the knockout stage.

This will come about if Chinese Taipei beats Singapore in their last match later on Thursday. On paper, a Chinese Taipei victory is on the cards.

Singapore’s top singles player Loh Kean Yew gave his team a flying start with an effortless 21-11, 21-8 win over Ros Leonard Pedrosa in 26 minutes. However, it was all square with after the Philippines took the first doubles through Peter Gabriel Magnaye-Alvin Morada who won 22-20, 21-19 against Andy Kwek Jun Liang-Loh Kean Hean.

Jason Teh Jia Heng came on court for the second singles and a 21-14, 23-21 win over Lanz Ralf Zafra put Singapore 2-1 in the lead which was neutralized when Philip Joper Escueta-Paul John Pantig made short work of Abel Tan Wen Xing-Howin Wong Jia Hao 2-16, 2-16 in the second doubles.

The Philippines gained confidence while Singapore was left searching for answers and crumbled under tremendous pressure.

Meanwhile defending champions Indonesia carved out a 4-1 win over South Korea in a Group a match despite the defeat of Asian Games champion Jonathan Christie in the second singles – losing to Son Won-ho 16-21, 25-27 in a 58-minute thriller.

Thailand shocked Japan 4-1 in a Group D match. Both teams, however, advance to the quarter-finals from the two-team group with the Thais on top. Japan’s solitary point from Kodai Naraoka in the third singles – defeating Khosit Phetpradab21-14, 21-13.

Earlier Malaysia whipped Kazakhstan 5-0 in Group B and will meet India on Thursday to decide the group champions. Kazakhstan, who lost 1-4 to India in the first match, is out of the competition. – Badminton Asia