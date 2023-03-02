Indonesia Under-22 head coach Indra Sjafri is more than pleased with his chargers who reported for training yesterday when he assessed that ‘players are in pretty good condition’ for the centralised camp.

A total of 34 players were called up for the first training session as the team gears up for the 32nd edition of the SEA Games scheduled for 5-17 May 2023.

“It is the first training session in preparation for the SEA Games in Cambodia in May. And from what we saw of the 28 players that reported for training, they are in pretty good condition, so we just gave them light training,” said Indra.

“The rest of the players who were called up will join after their league matches. I have to thank the clubs from League 1 and also League 2, who have sent their players to the camp. We hope that everything will go smoothly and according to plan.”

Indra explained that the first stage of centralised training will be held on 1-8 March 2023 while the second stage is scheduled for 9-16 March 2023.

