The Cambodian Under-22 team preparing for the 32nd SEA Games will be training in Koh Samui, Thailand as they seek to make a bigger impression at the biennial meet.

Cambodia will be playing host to the SEA Games this year set for 5-17 May 2023.

Towards that, the Football Federation of Cambodia (FFC) have announced a list of 30 players that will be in Koh Samui until 15 March 2023.

