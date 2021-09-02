Aji Santoso, the head coach of Persebaya Surabaya, has called on their die-hard fans who are more fondly known as Bonek to continue to support the team from home.

Persebaya are set to kick off their campaign in the 2021/22 BRI Liga 1 away to Borneo FC on 4 September 2021.

Aji said that other than wanting the fans to stay home to support the team, he has also called on the players and officials to fully comply with the health protocols that have been put in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I cannot stress the importance on the players and officials to observe the health protocols but also to the supporters, I really hope they do not come to the stadium,” said Aji.

“With the COVID-19 pandemic still not over, Persebaya fans should continue to support the team in other ways.

“I really urge the fans to observe this request because it was very difficult to get the permission to allow the league to start. So I hope they do not allow this permission to be re-evaluated. I hope the supporters really support us on this. Not that we don’t need their support, but for now the support is enough from home.”

