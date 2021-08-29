Miller, who had been shoved down to P5, picked up one place to P4 and was the first rider to improve his time when the riders emerged from pitlane on fresh rubber. Pol Espargaro was then on a blistering time and shot to P1 on his last lap – and safe to say the Spaniard was pleased. Martin then suddenly gained over a second in the second sector and went pole position by a huge 0.8s. How? And what had happened? No one seemed to know for now.