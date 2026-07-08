Isack Hadjar, Yuki Tsunoda and Adrian Newey headline driver line-up in RB17 at Goodwood Festival of Speed, accompanied by demonstration run in F1 and F1 Academy cars, and fan-favourite livery displays.

For the very first time, Red Bull Advanced Technologies (RBAT) will showcase the RB17 hypercar in motion, making its dynamic debut at the 2026 Goodwood Festival of Speed.

The historic appearance forms part of a wider celebration of Oracle Red Bull Racing’s innovation and heritage, featuring demonstration runs in the Championship-winning RB9 and the Team’s Championship-leading F1 Academy car, alongside a static display of fan-favourite liveries from the Team’s history.

The RB17 will take on Goodwood’s Hillclimb in a series of demonstration runs as part of its ongoing testing and development programme.

These runs will offer fans a first ever look at the car running, ahead of its full performance envelope being explored in dedicated track environments later this year.

RBAT’s hybrid hypercar will be driven by a standout roster of talent: Oracle Red Bull Racing driver Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Test and Reserve driver Yuki Tsunoda, Red Bull Racing Academy Programme driver Alisha Palmowski, and RBAT’s former CTO and RB17’s visionary designer Adrian Newey.

The wider Oracle Red Bull Racing show will see the Team celebrate a selection of its most-loved special-edition liveries in a static display, spanning from RB1’s debut livery, through to RB11’s camouflage test livery, RB14’s special-edition, RB21’s Japan livery and an RB19 featuring the 2026 gloss livery.

Demonstration runs from Oracle Red Bull Racing drivers in RB9, celebrating of the most dominant cars in F1 history, securing 13 wins from 19 races in 2013, powering Sebastian Vettel to his fourth consecutive Drivers’ Championship and bringing Red Bull Racing its fourth straight Constructors’ title.

RB17 HYPERCAR

RB17 represents one of the most ambitious engineering programmes ever undertaken by the Team. More than five years in development, the project required RBAT to translate Formula One levels of performance, precision and innovation into a completely new category of vehicle.

Designed without the restrictions of racing regulations, RB17 combines extreme aerodynamic performance, advanced vehicle dynamics and a bespoke naturally aspirated Cosworth V10 powertrain into a hybrid track-only hypercar capable of delivering F1-inspired performance.

The result is one of the most technically sophisticated hypercars ever created and a landmark achievement for the engineers, designers, and manufacturing teams behind the programme.

Laurent Mekies, CEO and Team Prinicpal of Oracle Red Bull Racing, said: “Goodwood is the perfect place to celebrate what Red Bull Engineering is all about. It brings together our heritage, our passion for innovation, and the incredible talent of the people behind our projects. Seeing RB17 come to life and run in front of the fans is a very special moment. It represents years of dedication, creativity, and engineering excellence from an extraordinary team. We’re incredibly proud of what they have achieved and look forward to sharing that experience with everyone at Goodwood.”

Rob Gray, Technical Director of Red Bull Advanced Technologies, said: “At Red Bull, we’re at our best when we’re taking on challenges that others might consider impossible. RB17 is exactly that. The ambition was to create a car capable of delivering a level of performance rarely seen outside Formula One, while remaining true to the original vision that inspired the project. The engineering challenge has been immense. We set out to deliver Formula One-inspired levels of performance in a customer track car, requiring us to solve countless challenges across design, engineering, validation, testing and manufacture. One of the things I’m proudest of is how closely the finished car reflects the original vision. Its dynamic debut at Goodwood marks an important milestone in the programme, as we continue to validate and develop the car in real-world conditions and explore its full performance potential.”

The latest RB17 livery also showcases the programme’s key technical partners. Hexagon, Snap-on, Mobil 1 and Cosworth feature prominently on the vehicle, reflecting their significant contributions across precision measurement, tooling, lubrication technology and powertrain engineering.

RB17 will be showcased near to the Red Bull Energy Station on the start line when not running up the hill – offering fans an up-close look at the ultimate expression of Red Bull Advanced Technologies’ engineering vision.

Like this: Like Loading...