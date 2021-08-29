Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) Director of Youth Development, Datuk Misbun Sidek, was all smiles after the Internal Junior Ranking competition which concluded yesterday. He was clearly pleased with the performance of the nation’s young shuttlers throughout the tournament.

“What I wanted to see was how the players were coping here (Akademi Badminton Malaysia). In this pandemic and training under bubble conditions, the coaches were able to maintain the performance of the players in training and during this tournament,” said Datuk Misbun.

He added that players who showed potential and quality in their game would be recommended for the Thomas and Uber Cup selection.

The Internal Junior Ranking competition is a follow through of the National Junior Ranking Challenge in October last year. The objective of these events were to ensure the national juniors maintain their performances and retain their competitive edge although there are no competitions, domestic or foreign, due to the pandemic.

Meanwhile, in the forthcoming playoffs beginning on Monday, 12 boys and eight girls will participate in the competition, also at the ABM, to determine their national junior rankings.

