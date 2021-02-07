The FA of Indonesia (PSSI) alongside league organisers PT Liga Indonesia Baru (PT LIB) have set the kick-off for 2021 Liga 1 either in May or June.

At the same time, a pre-season tournament has been set for March 2021 which will allow teams to fine-tune their teams for the league following a long lay-off.

This was announced following the meeting between PSSI that was headed by President Mochamad Iriawan alongside officials from PT LIB.

“Thank you to the Chief of Police for their kind observation (to what is happening to Indonesian football). And while the Indonesian Police has given the green light (for football to get back to action), it will not be easy. We have an obligation to prepare everything, especially with regards to the health protocols,” said Iriawan.

“When the league will actually start, we will wait for the final permission first. As soon as we get that permission, then we will organise a workshop and so on. We plan to start Liga 1 either in May or June while in March, we will hold a pre-season tournament.”

