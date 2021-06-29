The PSS Sleman clash against Persija Jakarta has been chosen as the official kick-off match of the 2021/22 Indonesian Liga 1 on 10 July 2021.

Following the success of the 2021 Menpora Cup recently, the 2021/22 Indonesian Liga 1 has been given permission by the Indonesian National Police to start.

With COVID-19 still an issue, PT Liga Indonesia Baru (LIB) – the league organisers – have decided on a new format with matches to be played behind closed doors.

The bubble to bubble system will be played in six series centrally in Java.

The plan is to complete the expected 306 matches in Liga 1 in March 2022.

The promotion and relegation system will still apply.

#AFF

