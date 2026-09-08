Selangor FC stayed unbeaten in the Malaysia Premier Futsal League 2026 after scoring a crucial 6-3 win over defending champions Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) on the weekend.

After fourteen matches at the end of Circuit Eight in the MPFL 2026, Selangor have picked up the full 42 points – eight points ahead of second-placed JDT.

In the match at Stadium MBPG in Pasir Gudang, Marlon Oliveira Araújo put Selangor ahead in the 7th minute, and Borges Evandro doubled the advantage three minutes later.

Bruno Taffy replied for JDT in the 15th minute as Selangor then pushed forward to tilt the score at 4-1 through Araújo (16th minute) and then Khairul Effendy Mohd Bahrin (20th).

Selangor continued to pile on the pressure with two more goals through Borges (26th minute) and Farhan Khairul two minutes later.

JDT would strike twice more through Taffy (34th) and Azri Rahman (36th) for the final scoreline.

#AFF

Photos Courtesy #MPFL

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