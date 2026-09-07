The final entry lists for the inaugural World Athletics Ultimate Championship Budapest 26 confirm that 381 athletes from 65 federations are set to compete in the Hungarian capital from 11-13 September.

The Ultimate Championship will bring together Olympic champions, world champions, Wanda Diamond League winners and the year’s best-performing athletes across 28 disciplines during three action-packed evenings of competition. A record prize pot of US$10 million is on offer, with individual champions earning US$150,000.

World and Olympic pole vault champion Mondo Duplantis is among the headline names entered. The Swedish star, who improved his own world record to 6.31m earlier this year, will face a field that includes Emmanouil Karalis, who has cleared 6.20m this season and arrives in Budapest as the Diamond League champion.

Several of this season’s other record-breakers will also be in action. Ja’Kobe Tharp lowered the world 110m hurdles record to 12.75 in June, while Masai Russell ran 12.09 for the women’s 100m hurdles and Alison dos Santos clocked 45.80 for the men’s 400m hurdles in Zurich last month. All three hurdlers head to Budapest at the top of the 2026 world lists in their respective events.

Other Olympic champions entered include Gabby Thomas, Marileidy Paulino, Keely Hodgkinson, Yaroslava Mahuchikh, Letsile Tebogo and Ethan Katzberg, while world champions Melissa Jefferson-Wooden, Oblique Seville and Collen Kebinatshipi are also among those set to compete.

The middle-distance programme includes a particularly strong women’s 800m featuring world leader Audrey Werro, Olympic champion Hodgkinson and Femke Broeders-Bol. The men’s 1500m, meanwhile, features Jakob Ingebrigtsen and Josh Kerr alongside Olympic champion Cole Hocker and world champion Isaac Nader.

The two mixed relay finals will also feature the world’s leading nations. World record-holder Jamaica heads the nine-team mixed 4x100m field, while USA tops the entries for the mixed 4x400m.

Event-by-event previews will be published on the World Athletics website ahead of the first session on Friday (11). Entry lists are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

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