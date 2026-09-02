Manila Digger FC coach Joan Esteva is refusing to look beyond Friday’s ASEAN Club Championship Shopee Cup™ Play-Off against Kasuka FC from Brunei Darussalam as the Philippines Football League champions seek a place in the Group Stage for the first time.

The club from the Philippines will host the first leg of the region’s premier club championship in Manila ahead of the return in Bandar Seri Begawan on September 12, with the winners claiming a spot in Group A of the group phase when it kicks off on October 7.

“For us it’s a dream to win the Play-Off and to be able to compete in the Group Stage of the Shopee Cup™,” says the Catalan coach.

“But we respect our opponent. We know we will have difficulties and we will have to give our best to achieve a good result. So we’re only thinking on Kasuka, we know they have signed good players. We know they want the same as us.”

The meeting between the pair is one of two Play-Offs ahead of the third season of the Shopee Cup™ as four clubs vie for the two remaining berths in the newly-expanded group phase, which will see 14 clubs face off on a home-or-away basis until April.

The winner of the Play-Off will join champions Buriram United FC, fellow Thai League 1 outfit Ratchaburi FC, debutants Kuching City FC from Malaysia, Singapore’s Tampines Rovers FC, Công An Hồ Chí Minh City of Vietnam and Indonesia’s Borneo FC in Group A.

Meanwhile, Lao League 1 champions Ezra FC will play Shan United FC from Myanmar in Yangon on September 11 and 14, with the winners taking a spot in Group B.

Ezra or Shan United will then take on Thailand’s Port FC, Johor Darul Ta’zim FC from Malaysia, Vietnamese outfit Công An Hà Nội FC, Singapore champions Lion City Sailors FC, Persib Bandung of Indonesia and PKR Svay Rieng FC of Cambodia.

Unlike Kasuka, Ezra and Shan United, Manila Digger will be making their debut in the tournament having won the PFL for the first time last season, in only their second full season in the league.

Manila Digger enter the competition after a landmark 2025/26 campaign, when the team not only won the Philippines title but also reached the semi-finals of the AFC Challenge League, underlining the quality the club will bring to the Shopee Cup™.

“We are a new club and they did a good job last season,” says Esteva, who was appointed to replace title-winning coach Kim Versales ahead of the current campaign.

“They are signing young talent from different African countries, mainly Gambian players. It’s a team that can be a good showcase for young and talented players.

“Last season I wasn’t here, but they had a very good season. They had success and they want to continue this way this season and in the next seasons. This is our goal, to keep growing and showing that Philippines football can improve and grow and compete.”

Building on the previous campaign’s achievements will be one of the motivating factors for Esteva and his team throughout the new season.

“The Shopee Cup™ gives us the opportunity to compete against strong teams and that allows us to improve a lot and demand from ourselves that we give our best,” he says.

“It’s important for teams like us to be able to compete in this competition, it’s a big opportunity for us to show our level. Sometimes in our league, maybe the level of some teams isn’t as strong as the opponents we find in the Shopee Cup™.

“So it’s exciting for us to play in this competition because it allows us to compare our level with strong teams from other leagues. I think it’s a very important competition for these kind of clubs.”

Esteva admits to knowing little about the Kasuka squad and, after seeing his team launch their new season with a last-gasp 1-0 loss to Persib Bandung in the AFC Champions League Two play-offs on Monday, is focused on ensuring his players recover in time for the first leg on Friday.

“Our concern is we don’t have a reference about our opponent,” he says. “They may have signed new players but we don’t have too much information about them. My only concern right now is to recover the players and be physically prepared for Friday’s match.

“It will be a difficult match because there’s a very short time to recover but we will be ready for Friday and we will have to do well to have a good result.”

QUALIFYING ROUND PLAY-OFF FIXTURES

Friday, September 4, Qualifying Round Play-Off, Leg 1

Manila Digger FC (PHI) v Kasuka FC (BRU), Rizal Memorial Stadium, Manila, 7pm (local time) / 11am (GMT)

Friday, September 11, Qualifying Round Play-Off, Leg 1

Ezra FC (LAO) v Shan United FC (MYA), Thuwunna Stadium, Yangon, 6pm (local time) / 11.30am (GMT)

Saturday, September 12, Qualifying Round Play-Off, Leg 2

Kasuka FC (BRU) v Manila Digger FC (PHI), Hassanal Bolkiah National Stadium, Bandar Seri Begawan,

8.15pm (local time) / 12.15pm (GMT)

Monday, September 14, Qualifying Round Play-Off, Leg 2

Shan United FC (MYA) v Ezra FC (LAO), Thuwunna Stadium, Yangon, 6pm (local time) / 11.30am (GMT)

Stay up to date with the latest news, fixtures, results and updates from the ASEAN Club Championship Shopee Cup™ 2026/27 at https://aseanutdfc.com/ and @aseanutdfc on Instagram , Facebook , TikTok , YouTube , X and LinkedIn .

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