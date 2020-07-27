I did make some mistakes today but small ones. It was so tough, to make 25-laps at the front with this temperature… I think it was the hardest race of my life, honestly. It was so hot, no air, my hand and my feet were so hot. So it was really difficult but honestly I felt really good on the bike. What’s difficult in MotoGP is sometimes, when you finish a race in Moto is sometimes it’s one condition, then it’s another. From last week the condition was different, we need to adapt so quick. I think that’s the most difficult thing in Jerez.”

Next up, Brno. A track that hasn’t favoured the less powerful Yamahas in recent years, but it’s the Japanese manufacturer who are riding the crest of a wave so far in 2020. All eyes will be on Marc Marquez as he returns to try and fight to keep his MotoGP™ crown, but Quartararo looks like he’s more than ready to try and snatch it away from the Spaniard.