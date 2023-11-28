World mixed 4x400m record

3:08.80 United States (Justin Robinson, Rosey Effiong, Matthew Boling, Alexis Holmes) Budapest, 19 August 2023

The world mixed 4x400m record of 3:08.80 set by the triumphant US team at the World Athletics Championships Budapest 23 has now been ratified.

Their record-breaking performance provided a dramatic climax of the opening night of action at this year’s World Championships.

First-leg runner Justin Robinson gave the USA an early lead, but the Netherlands were close behind. Lieke Klaver put the Netherlands into pole position at half way with a marginal lead over Rosey Effiong of the USA.

Isaya Klein Ikkink maintained Netherlands’ lead on the third leg, but USA’s Matthew Boling had closed the gap. Hurdles specialist Femke Bol took up the running for the Netherlands on the anchor leg, and looked to be on her way to victory, but her legs started to tire in the closing stages. USA’s Alexis Holmes, meanwhile, was starting to close.

With just metres left, Bol’s legs buckled as Holmes drew level. Bol crashed to the ground while Holmes went on to cross the line in 3:08.80 to secure the title for the USA.

Their winning time took more than half a second off the previous world record set by a different US squad at the World Championships in Doha on 29 September 2019.

World Athletics

