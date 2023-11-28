Vietnam international striker Cu Thi Huynh Nhu delivered a superb volley to beat Than KSVN 1-0 to power Ho Chi Minh City I to the top of the standings of the Vietnam National Women’s Championship – Thai Son Bac Cup 2023.

In a closely contested affair on the fourth matchday of the Thai Son Bac Cup 2023, HCMC had to wait until the 44th minute before Huynh Nhu was able to finish the clever corner from Hong Nhung for the winning goal.

The full points for defending champions HCMC I ensured their place at the top of the standings on the same 10 points with Hanoi I, who defeated Thai Nguyen T&T 3-1.

An own goal in the tenth minute through Tran Thi Nhung and then Thanh Nha two minutes later gave Hanoi I just the start they needed.

Thai Nguyen T&T then narrowed the deficit in the 53rd minute through My Anh before Kim Anh then finished off the afternoon with an injury time finish to seal the points for Hanoi I.

In the other matches, HCMC II overcame Son La 4-1 as Phong Phu Ha Nam beat Hanoi II 2-0.

