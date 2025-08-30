Men’s road mile

3:54.6 Emmanuel Wanyonyi (KEN) Herzogenaurach, 27 April 2024

Men’s U20 1500m short track

3:32.67 Cameron Myers (AUS) New York, 8 February 2025

Men’s U20 mile short track

3:47.48 Cameron Myers (AUS) New York, 8 February 2025

Women’s 10km (women-only)

29:27 Agnes Ngetich (KEN) Herzogenaurach 26 April 2025

Men’s pole vault

6.28m Mondo Duplantis (SWE) Stockholm, 15 June 2025

World records set by Mondo Duplantis, Agnes Ngetich and Emmanuel Wanyonyi and two world U20 short track records set by Cameron Myers have been ratified by World Athletics.

The world record ratified for Duplantis is his 6.28m world pole vault record achieved at the Wanda Diamond League meeting in Stockholm, Sweden, on 15 June. It was the 12th world pole vault record achieved by the Swedish two-time Olympic and world champion and his first on home soil.

He cleared 6.28m on his first attempt to add one centimetre to the previous world record of 6.27m he set indoors in Clermont-Ferrand on 28 February.

“I feel full to the brim right now,” said Duplantis. “I’ve got a lot of family here. The first time I jumped in this stadium when I was 11 years old, it was rainy and cold, and I jumped right under four metres – it was quite high for how young I was.

“I’m just going to enjoy this, enjoy the moment right now. There’s not much between me and 6.30m, technically. I’m just a perfect day away from it.”

He went on to improve his world record by another centimetre at the World Athletics Continental Tour Gold meeting in Budapest on 12 August and that 6.29m clearance is pending ratification.

Kenya’s Ngetich set her women-only 10km record at the adizero Road to Records event in Herzogenaurach, Germany, on 26 April.

Clocking 29:27, Ngetich became the first athlete to break 30 minutes in a women-only 10km. The 24-year-old, who already held the world record for 10km in a mixed race (28:46), reached half way in 14:37 and went on to win the race by more than a minute, breaking a world record that had been held by the late Agnes Jebet Tirop. That previous world record of 30:01 was set by Ngetich’s compatriot Tirop in Herzogenaurach on 12 September 2021.

“I’m so excited, I didn’t expect this,” said Ngetich. “Last year I missed it by two seconds, so I wanted to come here today and try for it again. I’m so proud of myself.”

Kenya’s Wanyonyi also set his world road mile record in Herzogenaurach, but one year earlier. The now Olympic 800m champion ran 3:54.6 at the adizero Road to Records event on 27 April 2024.

Deciding to make his mile debut rather than race his specialist distance, Wanyonyi improved the previous world record of 3:56.13 set by USA’s Hobbs Kessler at the World Athletics Road Running Championships Riga 23 on 1 October 2023.

“I feel so happy for today. It’s not easy, but I tried to push myself,” said Wanyonyi. “My coach told me it was possible to break the world record.”

The world record has since been improved to 3:51.3 by Great Britain’s Elliot Giles in Dusseldorf on 1 September 2024 and that record was ratified in March.

The two world U20 short track records were achieved by Australia’s Myers at the Millrose Games, a World Athletics Indoor Tour Gold meeting, in New York, USA, on 8 February.

Finishing third in a Wanamaker Mile race won by USA’s Yared Nuguse in a world short track record of 3:46.63, the then 18-year-old Myers set a world U20 mile short track record of 3:47.48, having passed through 1500m in a world U20 short track record of 3:32.67. The previous 1500m record had been set by Ethiopia’s Biniam Mehary in Torun on 6 February 2024, while the previous mile record was held by Myers, who ran 3:53.12 in New York on 25 January.

World Athletics

