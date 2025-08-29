Championship Standings
- Just nine points separates Championship leader Maria Herrera (Klint Forward Racing Team) from Beatriz Neila (Ampito Crescent Yamaha), the gap remaining unchanged for the last two rounds. Italian Roberta Ponziani (Klint Forward Racing Team) sits third with 163 points, 60 behind Maria and 51 behind Beatriz. Sara Sanchez (Terra & Vita GRT Yamaha WorldWCR Team) is fourth, just one point behind Ponziani. Rookie Chloe Jones (GR Motosport), who achieved her best WorldWCR result at the Hungarian Round, completes the top five. A New Venue For WorldWCR
- Magny-Cours will host WorldWCR for the first time, and several riders on the grid have taken part in track days at the French circuit to prepare for the round. Among them were Tayla Relph (Full Throttle Racing), Sara Sanchez, Emily Bondi (Zelos Trasimeno) and others. Lucie Boudesseul (GMT94-YAMAHA) is also familiar with the track from her time in the French Championship.
French Riders
- With 60 points so far this season and a best result of fourth place, Lucie Boudesseul is the highest-placed French rider in the standings, currently sitting eighth.
- Ornella Ongaro holds 12th position with 24 points. Having been declared unfit during the previous round, she will need clearance from the WorldSBK Medical Director to participate in the French Round.
- Emily Bondi is 16th in the standings with 15 points. In her second WorldWCR season, her best result to date is ninth place.
French Wildcards Confirmed
- Justine Pedemonte (MDS) and Line Vieillard (FT Racing Academy) will both make their WorldWCR debuts as Wildcard at their home round.