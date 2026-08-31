Portugal women’s team celebrate scoring a goal in the final of the 2026 Red Bull Four 2 Score Global Final Canada. // Hanin Mazri / Red Bull Content Pool

After two days of fast-paced soccer, creativity and global competition, Portugal and Mexico have been crowned the 2026 Red Bull Four 2 Score Global Champions in Toronto, both successfully defending their 2025 titles.

Portugal retained the women’s crown, while Mexico once again claimed the mixed title, becoming back-to-back Global Champions.

Toronto became the global stage for Red Bull Four 2 Score this week as 12 mixed teams and three women’s teams from 12 nations came together for four days of competition, community and unforgettable soccer moments.

On Saturday, August 29, the tournament reached its climax as the world’s best teams battled for two global titles in the unique Red Bull Four 2 Score format.

Fast-paced 4v4 soccer, no goalkeepers and double goals in the opening and final minute once again made for a competition where every second mattered.

After intense group-stage and knockout-round action, Team Mexico claimed the mixed world title after defeating Japan 3:0, while Portugal secured the women’s title after overcoming USA 1:0.

Two back-to-back Global Champions emerge in Toronto

For the mixed competition, Mexico delivered another standout performance throughout the Global Final, navigating a field featuring some of the strongest amateur teams from around the world before lifting the trophy in a dramatic final.

The reigning champions lost just one game throughout the entire tournament — against Sean Garnier’s Global Ballers in earlier stages of the tournament — underlining their consistency and dominance on the way to defending their title.

“Last year was one of the best weeks of our lives, and to experience it all over again is simply unbelievable. We’re like a small family here – we just want to have fun, enjoy every moment and make the most of this experience together. Winning this title again with friends I’ve known for years, in a different country, feels incredible. There are simply no words for it”, said Claudia Camacho Mendinhas from Team Portugal.

“Mexico were one of the standout teams of the tournament. They’re the reigning champions for a reason – their quality and consistency were incredible. What makes Red Bull Four 2 Score so special is that you never know what’s going to happen. Any team can win, and every player has the opportunity to bring their own style and represent their country. That’s exactly what we want football to be about“, says Sean Garnier.

The female competition delivered another highlight of the weekend, with Portugal producing a memorable performance to successfully defend their global title.

After a thrilling semi-final against the hosts Canada, Portugal faced the USA in the final in a technically strong showdown. Both teams created chances to take the title, but in the end, Portugal’s experience proved decisive as they secured another Global victory.

“Winning the Red Bull Four 2 Score Global Final again means so much to me. It’s a huge honor, but what makes it even more special is sharing this moment with my brother and my friends. We trust each other completely, especially in the crucial moments, and knowing that we’re always there for one another gives us a lot of calm and confidence. To win this together for the second time is something I’ll never forget”, says Eder Ivan Giorgana Hernández from Team Mexico.

Toronto brings the global soccer community together

The Global Final was about more than the competition itself. From Wednesday through Saturday, players experienced a programme designed to bring the international Red Bull Four 2 Score community together both on and off the pitch.

Alongside training sessions and tournament action, the four-day programme featured creator and media activities, community experiences and opportunities for players from different countries to connect.

The week culminated on Saturday with the championship finals before players and guests headed to BMO Field to experience Toronto FC’s home match and celebrate the city’s vibrant soccer culture.

The international spirit of the event was reflected throughout the tournament, with teams representing 12 nations and players bringing different soccer cultures and backgrounds together in one uniting tournament.

Soccer stars and creators join the action in Toronto

The Red Bull Four 2 Score Global Final brought together not only the world’s best amateur teams, but also familiar faces from the soccer and creator community.

Canadian soccer gaming creator Mike LaBelle was on site to host the event as MC, compete at the creator tournament and connect with players and fans throughout the event, while freestyle soccer legend Séan Garnier coaching his own selected Global Ballers team, bringing his trademark creativity and flair to the competition.

“What makes Red Bull Four 2 Score so exciting is that anything can happen right until the final second. With the first and last minute counting for double goals, the pressure is always on. I also love that the format is so accessible – all you need is four players. It brings the spirit of street football to a competitive stage and shows that there are no barriers to getting involved”, says Mike LaBelle.

Their presence added another layer to the Global Final, creating memorable interactions beyond the competition and showcasing the unique energy and personality of Red Bull Four 2 Score.

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