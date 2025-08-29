Championship standings Entering the second part of the season, Toprak Razgatlioglu (ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team) leads the standings with 407 points, holding a 26-point advantage over Nicolo Bulega (Aruba.It Racing – Ducati) with now four rounds to go. The dominant duo is followed by Danilo Petrucci (Barni Spark Racing Team) on 233 points, 148 behind Bulega. Italian Andrea Locatelli (Pata Maxus Yamaha) remains in contention for a top-three finish, sitting just 15 points behind Petrucci. He is the highest-placed Yamaha rider in the standings. Alvaro Bautista (Aruba.It Racing – Ducati) completes the top five, only one point adrift ofLocatelli. A new face Sergio García will join the Honda HRC line-up alongside Xavi Vierge, stepping in for Iker Lecuona, in recovery from surgery to his left forearm. García already gained valuable track time with Honda during a test at MotorLand Aragon. Historical performance Jonathan Rea (Pata Maxus Yamaha) holds the record for the most wins at Magny-Cours (9), but Championship leader Toprak Razgatlioglu is closing in fast, with eight victories to his name at the French venue so far. The Turkish rider is also just three wins short of matching his personal season record of 18 wins. Razgatlioglu was forced to miss the 2024 event after sustaining an injury during Free Practice. That year, Nicolo Bulega claimed two wins out of three, while Michael van der Mark (ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team) secured his most recent WorldSBK victory in Race 1. 2026 grid Danilo Petrucci has announced he will switch manufacturers in 2026, joining the ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team. Iker Lecuona will line up alongside Nicolo Bulega at Aruba.It Racing – Ducati, while Alvaro Bautista will move to the Barni Spark Racing Team. Jonathan Rea has announced that he will retire from racing at the end of the current season. The six-time WorldSBK Champion leaves behind a legacy that has marked the history of the Championship.

