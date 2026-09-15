Thai Son Bac secured their third HDBank National Futsal Cup on a trot after beating Sahako FC 4-2 in the final at the Lanh Binh Thang Gymnasium.

Thai Son Bac could not have started the match any better than when they were gifted an own goal from Sahako’s Bui Dinh Van just five minutes into the evenly contested tie.

But Sahako did not lose their composure when Tran Thanh Phonh nailed the equaliser ten minutes later.

The first half ended in favour of Thai Son Bac when Vu Ngoc Anh’s 15th-minute finish gave them a 2-1 lead.

Nguyen Da Hai then put Thai Son Bac further ahead when he scored the first of his two goals in the 20th minute, then another in the 33rd minute, with Sahako’s Dinh Bo Thanh’s 29th-minute effort in between.

#AFF

Photos Courtesy #VFF

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