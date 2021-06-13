The Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series returned to the country where it all began in 2009 – France. The 12th season kicked off in Cap Dramont, a brand-new location on the famous Côte d’Azur.

Just outside of the village of Saint-Raphaël, 12 women and 12 men launched themselves from up to 27m for the first time in almost two years since the last competition.

In a celebration of the world’s purest extreme sport, the 80th World Series stop since its introduction allowed the athletes to take off from the plain rocks during their Required Dive round before they return to the platforms for the remaining three dives.

In the men competition, it was Wildcard Diver Catalin Preda from Romania, who shocks Gary Hunt (first time to compete for France) to grab win in Red Bull Cliff Diving opener, while in the women competition the reigning champ Rhiannan Iffland (AUS) is back on top of the podium.

Preda’s fellow countrymen Constantin Popovic completed the podium in the men competition. The two Canadian Molly Carlson (first RB Cliff Diff event ever) and Jessica Macaulay came in second and third.

