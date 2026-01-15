Quick quotes from head coaches of participating national teams following the ASEAN Hyundai Cup™ official draw.

Koji Gyotoku – Head Coach, Cambodia

“It’s really difficult. Vietnam and Indonesia are strong countries. Before I say our target is to get to the knockout stages, the semi-finals, so we have to make an effort and try our best to make a good game. It’s not easy, but this is the chance we have. We don’t know which country is home and away but for our home games, we have to win. And against Indonesia and Vietnam also we will try to win.”

Carles Cuadrat – Head Coach, Philippines

“We know it’s going to be a very interesting test for us. We know that all the teams can get you in trouble, but we are positive about our chances and we are excited about the tournament. Thailand are always in the top stages of the competition and we played them in the semi-finals in the last edition, so it will be a very interesting match.”

Gavin Lee – Head Coach, Singapore

“There’s going to be some exciting games. It’s not going to be easy but that’s something we already expected before the draw, that there won’t be any easy group. To be honest, we relish the challenge. As part of our preparation for the Asian Cup, we want to be pushed, to be tested, to be put in uncomfortable positions and we’ve got that with this draw.”

Anthony Hudson – Head Coach, Thailand

“We’re happy with the group, how it’s all been placed. There will be no easy games, all the teams are very competitive, but we’re really pleased with the draw. When you look at the other group, you’ve got Indonesia and Vietnam. They’re all complicated groups. We’re in a group where all the games will be complicated and tough but if we had to pick a group, this is what we would pick.”

John Herdman – Head Coach, Indonesia

“I don’t know if we fancy Vietnam, I think they’re a tough team. There’s no easy draw, Group A or B here. The reality is, at this time of year, with the FIFA window closed, clubs will put pressure on players and now you’re going to be relying on players who have been dying to represent their country. Operating with depth is typically what these tournaments are about. I’ve had experience of this in CONCACAF in the Gold Cup and usually they’re amazing experiences because these players bring a completely different energy and if you can harness that, then you have a chance of winning it.”

Rizky Ridho – Defender, Indonesia

“It’s not an easy group but we will try our best. We have been six times finalists but we don’t get the championship, so we will try our best to get the trophy. I hope we can make the next step. The target is always to get the trophy and we always try to do our best. We like the pressure, we love it so hopefully we can give everything to our supporters.”

Like this: Like Loading...