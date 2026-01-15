Defending champions Vietnam will face Singapore in the Group Stage of the ASEAN Hyundai Cup™ 2026 while seven-times winners Thailand will take on Malaysia following the conclusion of the Official Draw in Jakarta on Thursday for the 30th anniversary ASEAN Championship.

The Vietnamese, who won their third ASEAN title in 2024 with a 5–3 aggregate victory over Thailand in the final, were drawn in Group A, where they will also face Indonesia, Cambodia and the winner of the Qualifying Round Play-Off between Brunei Darussalam and Timor-Leste in the home-or-away single round-robin opening phase.

Thailand, the most successful nation in the history of the competition following title wins in 1996, 2000, 2002, 2014, 2016, 2020 and 2022 have been drawn in Group B, which also features Philippines, Myanmar and Laos.

The latest edition of the biennial competition, which was launched in 1996, will run from July 24 to August 26 and will see the 11 Southeast Asian nations face-off to be crowned ASEAN Champions in the 16th edition of the championship.

Brunei Darussalam and Timor-Leste will meet in a home-and-away Qualifying Round Play-Off for a berth in the Group Stage. Brunei Darussalam will host the first leg on June 2 while the return leg will be hosted by Timor-Leste on June 9.

The top two finishers in each group will advance to the home-and-away semifinals, with the first legs to be played on August 15 and 16, and the returns held on August 18 and 19. The two-legged final will be held on August 22 and 26.

The Hyundai Cup™ 2026 Official Draw results:

GROUP A GROUP B A1 VIETNAM B1 THAILAND A2 SINGAPORE B2 MALAYSIA A3 INDONESIA B3 PHILIPPINES A4 CAMBODIA B4 MYANMAR A5 PLAY-OFF WINNER B5 LAOS

QUALIFYING ROUND PLAY-OFF JUNE 2 1st LEG BRUNEI DS v TIMOR-LESTE BRUNEI JUNE 9 2nd LEG TIMOR LESTE v BRUNEI DS TIMOR-LESTE

Major General Khiev Sameth, President of the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF), said: “With the completion of the Draw, the ASEAN Hyundai Cup™ 2026 moves confidently into its next chapter.

“The Draw results highlight the rising quality, competitiveness and ambition of football across our region, setting the stage for a compelling 30th anniversary of the ASEAN Championship when it begins in July.

“Building on the strong support and engagement of recent editions, the AFF remains steadfast in its commitment to further elevating the tournament’s standards and reach. For three decades, the ASEAN Championship has served as a unifying force, bringing our nations and communities together through a shared passion for the game.

“We extend our sincere appreciation to our title partner, Hyundai Motor Company, for their continued trust and commitment, and we wish all Participating Member Associations every success as they compete with pride, passion and sportsmanship.”

Don Romano, President of Hyundai Motor Asia Pacific, said: “Today marks a key milestone as we unveil the Official Draw and launch the countdown to the Hyundai Cup™, igniting excitement across ASEAN. Through our synergy with the ASEAN Football Federation, the Hyundai Cup™ serves as a powerful platform that unites people, bringing millions of fans in ASEAN together as one family. We look forward to an exciting journey toward an unforgettable tournament.”

Seamus O’Brien, President & Chairman of the Board, SPORTFIVE Asia, said: “2026 is a particularly momentous year in ASEAN Championship history. This year, as we celebrate its 30th anniversary, we are also beginning a new chapter for the event with title partner Hyundai Motor Company who have championed football worldwide for nearly as many decades. We are excited about making Hyundai Cup™ 2026 the biggest, most memorable edition yet, together with the millions of ASEAN fans whose exuberance and passion are second to none!”

A note about the Hyundai Cup™ 2026 Official Draw Mechanics:

In accordance with Seeding Principles, defending champions Vietnam were drawn into position A1 and runners-up Thailand drawn into position B1 during the Official Draw. In line with established practices observed at major international football tournaments, careful consideration has been given to safeguarding the smooth organisation and effective operational delivery of the competition, while upholding the values of unity, fair play, and mutual respect. On this basis, and in light of prevailing circumstances, a procedural measure was implemented to ensure that Cambodia and Thailand would not be drawn into the same group. Accordingly, Cambodia was pre-assigned to Position A4 prior to the commencement of the Official Draw. All remaining teams will be drawn from their respective pots in full compliance with the competition regulations and in accordance with standard draw procedures.

The 2024 edition of the ASEAN Championship delivered record-breaking audiences with 541 million viewers on linear television and digital streaming platforms, while social media channels Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube and X registered nearly 13 billion views of event-related videos.

Further details regarding the match schedule, venues and kick-off times will be announced on Friday, January 16.

ASEANUtdFC.com and @aseanutdfc, the official digital channels for the Hyundai Cup™ and other ASEAN United FC events provides year-round access to news, information and exclusive content.

