Earlier this year, Tinder became the first-ever dating app to partner with Formula E, becoming the ‘Official Sparking Connections Partner’ of the 2026 Hankook London E-Prix. Now, following the season finale race weekend in London, Tinder is launching a brand-new content series starring some of the world’s leading women motorsport talent.

The partnership with Formula E marks Tinder’s first-ever move into motorsport, a deliberate choice to enter a historically male-dominated space, whilst shining a light on the women changing the face of the sport.

Filmed across the 2026 Hankook Berlin E-Prix and 2026 Hankook London E-Prix, Tinder’s new flagship content series, ‘Ready. Set. Spark,’ puts three of the sport’s standout drivers – Sophia Flörsch, Marta García and Abbi Pulling behind the wheel for high-speed, unfiltered conversations about love, life and racing. Joined by a line-up of all-women presenters, each driver will navigate high-speed corners whilst tackling candid questions about what it takes to live life in the fast lane.

Each has already broken barriers in their respective careers. Germany’s Sophia Flörsch is an Alpine Academy driver, Opel GSE Formula E test and development driver, and the first woman to score points in the FIA Formula 3 Championship. Spain’s Marta García became the inaugural F1 Academy Champion in 2023 before making the leap to endurance racing as part of the trailblazing all-women Iron Dames. Britain’s Abbi Pulling is the 2024 F1 Academy Driver’s Champion, Nissan Formula E rookie and simulator driver and the first woman to win a GB3 Championship race – where she currently competes.

The series taps into a fast-growing passion among singles: motorsport mentions on Tinder rose 1,164% over the course of 2025, showing how the sport is becoming part of how people express themselves and spark connections.

Tinder’s move into Formula E reflects the growing crossover between the sport’s fanbase and the dating world. Formula E’s audience is 49% women, proving that women aren’t just tuning into the sport—they are defining its culture, from the grandstands to the grid.

Paolo Lorenzoni, VP Marketing EMEA at Tinder says:

“We wanted to do more than simply show up in motorsport, we wanted to create something that reflected why this partnership made sense in the first place. Formula E shares Tinder’s belief that everyone should feel empowered to show up, challenge convention and make their own move. With ‘Ready. Set. Spark’, we’re putting some of the sport’s most exciting talent in the driving seat and giving people the chance to see the personalities behind the helmets. It’s a partnership about connection, self-expression and proving that there’s more than one way to take the lead.”

Abbi Pulling, Nissan Formula E Rookie and Simulator Driver, said:

“In motorsport, we’re so focused on performance that fans rarely get to see who we are once the helmet comes off. Partnering with Tinder for this series was a brilliant opportunity to share a different side of myself and show what life looks like beyond the track. Chatting through dating, life on the road, and everything in between while taking on high-speed corners was definitely a first for me, but such a fun experience and I can’t wait for everyone to see.”

This all-new content series will begin rolling out from today across Tinder’s UK, German and Spanish Instagram and TikTok channels.

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