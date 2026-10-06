Elfyn Evans (GBR), Scott Martin (GBR) of team TOYOTA GAZOO RACING WRT seen during the World Rally Championship in Alghero, Italy on 04.10.2026. // Jaanus Ree / Red Bull Content Pool

Elfyn Evans and Scott Martin are FIA World Rally Champions* for the first time after an extraordinary Rally Italia Sardegna finale went down to the final corners of the season.

The Toyota Gazoo Racing crew survived one last twist on Sunday to finally secure the crown after years of near-misses, while Oliver Solberg and Elliott Edmondson won the rally following a superb weekend in their GR Yaris Rally1.

Evans entered the final Wolf Power Stage knowing his championship battle with Solberg had effectively become a straight fight. That scenario had been created on the preceding Osilo – Tergu test, where Evans suffered a front-right puncture and stopped to change the wheel.

With Super Sunday points gone, Evans and Solberg arrived at the 7.10km Sassari – Argentiera finale separated by the smallest of margins in the title race.

Evans completed his run first. Solberg then attacked and was 1.9sec ahead of the Welshman’s time with little more than one kilometre remaining.

But just a handful corners from the finish, the Swede slid wide and went off into the sand. He recovered and completed the stage, but the time lost was enough to confirm Evans and Martin as world champions.

“I don’t think it’s quite sunk in yet,” admitted Evans, who had feared the title was slipping away before Solberg’s late drama. “I mean, I was quite sure that it was over. I didn’t drive the best stage. I threw everything at it, but it wasn’t clean. I feel sorry for Oliver as well – he did an incredible weekend, and I’m sorry for him to lose it so close to the finish there. Obviously, I have a lot of people to thank for backing me for all the years, and to Scotty, obviously, for an incredible job.”

The success ends a long wait for Evans, who had finished championship runner-up five times and twice previously arrived at the season finale leading the standings.

His 2026 campaign again demanded resilience. Evans led the championship for much of the year but saw his advantage eroded during the second half of the season.

Road-cleaning duties then left him on the back foot through much of the finale, but he and Martin kept themselves in contention until the championship finally swung their way.

WRC Promoter CEO Éric Boullier said: “Elfyn and Scott have shown incredible resilience throughout this championship. They have come close before, but they kept working, kept believing and kept delivering when the pressure was highest.

“Becoming WRC champions today is a hugely deserved reward for that perseverance.”

Evans becomes the first British driver to win the WRC title since Richard Burns in 2001.

WRC Promoter Chief Operating Officer Julien Vial added: “This is a wonderful moment for Elfyn, Scott and everyone who has supported them on this journey.

“Their story is a reminder that you have to keep daring to dream, even after disappointment. To finally reach this moment makes the achievement even more special.”

Solberg won the rally by 57.6sec from Sébastien Ogier and Vincent Landais, with Sami Pajari and Marko Salminen completing an all-Toyota podium. Adrien Fourmaux and Alexandre Coria finished fourth ahead of Evans and Martin, while Takamoto Katsuta and Jon Armstrong completed the leading Rally1 finishers.

*Results remain subject to FIA confirmation.

Rally Italia Sardegna Classification:

O Solberg / E Edmondson SWE Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 3h 19m 48.3s S Ogier / V Landais FRA Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 +57.8s S Pajari / M Salminen FIN Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 +1m 48.6s A Fourmaux / A Coria FRA Hyundai i20 N Rally1 +2m 45.4s E Evans / S Martin GBR Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 +4m 57.0s T Katsuta / A Johnston JPN Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 +6m 09.4s

2026 WRC Drivers’ Standings:

E Evans 243pts O Solberg 238pts S Pajari 237pts

2026 WRC Manufacturers’ Standings:

Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT 662pts Hyundai Shell Mobis WRT 440pts Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT2 251pts

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