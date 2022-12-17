|
Audi Sport customer racing has never won as many titles with its teams as it did this year. In the 14th season of the customer racing program, teams all over the world celebrated remarkable successes in individual competitions as well as in championships at sprint and endurance distances.
The balance is spread across Europe, Asia, North America, Australia with New Zealand and, for the first time, Africa.
“With 76 titles, we exceeded our previous best from last year by eleven,” says Chris Reinke, Head of Audi Sport customer racing.
“The results of the customer racing program are the successes of our teams. They gave their best with convincing efforts from grassroots to top-level racing with all our models. A total of 290 individual victories – including three at 24-hour races – are first-class. To all our customers, our heartfelt congratulations and a big thank you.”
Starting in January, the teams contested 806 individual races in the TCR, GT4, GT2 and GT3 disciplines through mid-December, achieving a victory rate of 36 percent. Even more impressive is the proportion of podium finishes: 651 times the customers were on the podium. Statistically, they thus returned from the events with at least one trophy in four out of five races.
The Audi RS 3 LMS leads the ranking of the most frequent appearances with 1,080 individual race car entries spread over 302 races. The Audi R8 LMS GT3, meanwhile, occupies the top position in terms of individual victories in a comparison of the four models with 121 winners’ trophies.
|
The outstanding individual successes include the 24-hour race victories of Team MS7 by WRT in Dubai and Audi Sport Team Phoenix at the Nürburgring, both with the Audi R8 LMS in the GT3 version. For the first time, the GT2 version also managed a triumph over this distance with Team PK Carsport at Zolder.
In addition to the individual races, the number of championship titles this year is also remarkable. In 24 cases, one or more Audi drivers won the drivers’ championships of their race series. Again, all four products of the current model range were involved.
The titles of the Audi R8 LMS in the GT World Challenge Europe and Australia stand out, as well as in China, Malaysia, New Zealand and for the first time in the South African Endurance Series. In addition, there are the titles in the European GT2 and GT4 racing series.
The Audi RS 3 LMS touring car won the TCR Europe and the TCR Eastern Europe, among others, plus series in Canada and the Baltic States. In addition, 52 other class and division titles from national club racing to international top sport went to the teams with the four rings.