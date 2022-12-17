Audi Sport customer racing has never won as many titles with its teams as it did this year. In the 14th season of the customer racing program, teams all over the world celebrated remarkable successes in individual competitions as well as in championships at sprint and endurance distances.

The balance is spread across Europe, Asia, North America, Australia with New Zealand and, for the first time, Africa.

“With 76 titles, we exceeded our previous best from last year by eleven,” says Chris Reinke, Head of Audi Sport customer racing.

“The results of the customer racing program are the successes of our teams. They gave their best with convincing efforts from grassroots to top-level racing with all our models. A total of 290 individual victories – including three at 24-hour races – are first-class. To all our customers, our heartfelt congratulations and a big thank you.”

Starting in January, the teams contested 806 individual races in the TCR, GT4, GT2 and GT3 disciplines through mid-December, achieving a victory rate of 36 percent. Even more impressive is the proportion of podium finishes: 651 times the customers were on the podium. Statistically, they thus returned from the events with at least one trophy in four out of five races.

The Audi RS 3 LMS leads the ranking of the most frequent appearances with 1,080 individual race car entries spread over 302 races. The Audi R8 LMS GT3, meanwhile, occupies the top position in terms of individual victories in a comparison of the four models with 121 winners’ trophies.