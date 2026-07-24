Jürgen Klopp seen in Salzburg, Austria on January 14, 2025. // Predrag Vuckovic / Red Bull Content Pool

Head of Global Soccer reflects on “incredibly rewarding chapter” after agreeing to accept “great honour”.

Red Bull today confirms that Jürgen Klopp will leave his role as Head of Global Soccer to become Head Coach of the German National Team.

While supporting Jürgen Klopp’s ambition to lead the German National Team and take on one of the most prestigious roles in world football, Red Bull reaffirms its own commitment.

“Jürgen has left a lasting mark on our football philosophy through his vision, experience and leadership,” said Oliver Mintzlaff, CEO Corporate Projects and Investments. ”We are deeply grateful for everything he has contributed and wish him every success as he takes on this exceptional responsibility with the German National Team.”

Jürgen Klopp said: “My time at Red Bull has been an incredibly rewarding chapter. Honestly, I hadn’t expected it to come to an end this soon. That makes me even prouder of what we have built together and even more grateful to everyone across our clubs and the wider organisation for their trust, passion, and commitment.

“Becoming Head Coach of the German National Team is a great honour and, at the same time, a big challenge that I am eager to take on. I am therefore very grateful to Oliver Mintzlaff, as well as his fellow Managing Directors Franz Watzlawick and Alexander Kirchmayr, for giving me the opportunity to take this step. I know that this decision wasn’t easy for them. That is precisely why I particularly appreciate their understanding, trust, and support.

“I am leaving Red Bull with the confidence that the global football organisation is exceptionally well positioned and has a successful future ahead. I will look back on this period with great pride and deep gratitude, especially for the collaboration with the global soccer team led by Mario Gómez and Florian Scholz. I wish the entire team and everyone involved continued success and all the very best for the future.”

Oliver Mintzlaff added: ”This wasn’t an easy decision but together with my fellow managing directors, Franz Watzlawick and Alexander Kirchmayr, we decided to support his ambition. The opportunity to support Germany during a challenging period and to take on one of the most important roles in German football is of great significance to him. For that we needed a clear and consistent solution so that Jürgen could devote his full attention to his responsibilities with the DFB.

Giving wings to talent has always been at the heart of what Red Bull does. We will continue to invest in identifying and developing the next generation of players and coaches, while further strengthening the structures and expertise to compete at the highest level. “

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