The planned restart of the 2020 Pro Futsal League has had to be postponed due to the Indonesian government extension of the Enforcement of Community Activity Restrictions (PPKM) nationwide due to the continued issue with COVID-19.

The PPKM has been extended to 8 February 2021.

The 2020 Pro Futsal League was supposed to be restarted on 6 February onwards with the last week of men’s Group B and also women’s, semifinals, and finals to be played at the GOR UNY in Yogyakarta.

The clubs have been informally been given notice of the withdrawal of the event with the official letter to be issued afterward by the Futsal Federation of Indonesia (FFI).

Like this: Like Loading...