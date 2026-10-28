Kuching City FC are making their debut appearance in the ASEAN Club Championship Shopee Cup™ but in forward Safawi Rasid, the Sarawak-based outfit have a player who knows the competition as well as anyone.

Five goals in five Group Stage matches for his home state’s Terengganu FC in the ASEAN Shopee Cup™’s inaugural season in 2024/25 marked Safawi out as one of the most feared forwards in the tournament’s first edition.

And now, the 29-year-old is looking to put that experience to good use for a Kuching City side that secured their place in the competition with a second-place finish in the Malaysia Super League last season.

“Based on my previous experience, every match is tough and challenging, but when opportunities come, we have to make the most of them,” Safawi said of the task facing his team in the Shopee Cup™.

“With Kuching City looking stronger as a team at the moment, it is not impossible for us to go further in this edition. I will also use all the experience I have gained to give my best for the team.”

Kuching City are in Group A of the competition and opened their campaign earlier this month with a 2-2 draw against Singapore Premier League outfit Tampines Rovers FC.

The club have a bye in the next round of matches – scheduled for November 18 – in the newly expanded group phase before hosting Borneo FC Samarinda from Indonesia in December.

For the first time since the tournament’s launch in 2024, four clubs will progress from each of the seven-team groups to the knock-out rounds after the introduction of a quarter-final phase in the third edition of the region’s premier club championship.

Group A also features back-to-back defending champions Buriram United FC, Manila Digger FC from the Philippines, Ho Chi Minh City Police FC and Ratchaburi FC, a club Safawi knows well from his season-long loan with the Thai outfit in the 2022/23 campaign.

“For me, in football, we never know what the outcome will be, but the most important thing is to focus on our own team,” Safawi said.

“We need to look at our tactics, formation and preparation, while placing our trust in an experienced head coach and a squad with quality players.

“Football is a team sport, and success does not depend on individual players alone. With the whole team working together, it is certainly possible for us to achieve positive results.”

Safawi joined Kuching City on loan from Malaysia Super League champions Johor Darul Ta’zim FC for the season and the well-travelled forward was drawn to the club by the passion of their fanbase.

“Before joining Kuching City, I already knew about the incredible support from the fans over the past few seasons,” he said. “For me, they are the team’s 12th man, alongside the players, coaches and staff.”

UPCOMING FIXTURES

Wednesday, November 18 / Group A

Tampines Rovers FC (SGP) v Ratchaburi FC (THA), Jalan Besar Stadium, Singapore, 7.30pm (local) / 11.30am (GMT)

Ho Chi Minh City Police FC (VIE) v Buriram United FC (THA), Bình Dương Stadium, Hồ Chí Minh City, 7.30pm (local) / 12.30pm (GMT)

Borneo FC Samarinda (IDN) v Manila Digger FC (PHI), Segiri Stadium, Samarinda, 8pm (local) / 12pm (GMT)

Thursday, November 19 / Group B

Công An Hà Nội FC (VIE) v Johor Darul Ta’zim FC (MAS), Hang Day Stadium, Hanoi, 7.30pm (local) / 12.30pm (GMT)

PKR Svay Rieng FC (CAM) v Port FC (THA), Morodok Techo National Stadium, Phnom Penh, 7pm (local) / 12pm (GMT)

Persib Bandung (IDN) v Shan United FC (MYA), Gelora Bandung Lautan Api Stadium, Bandung, 7pm (local)

/ 12pm (GMT)

For more Shopee Cup™ news and other information, please visit https://aseanutdfc.com/asean-club-championship and @aseanutdfc on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, YouTube, X and LinkedIn.

Like this: Like Loading...