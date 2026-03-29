Klint Racing’s Ramos celebrates her first WorldWCR win of the 2026 season at a windy AIA Circuit, just pipping reigning champion Herrera to the post in an incredible last lap battle.



Race 1 Highlights:

Second in Saturday’s Race 1, 18-year-old rookie Paola Ramos (Klint Racing Team) went one better today, chasing hot on the heels of Herrera before executing a well-timed pass on the final lap to bag her first win of the 2026 season.



(Klint Racing Team) went one better today, chasing hot on the heels of before executing a well-timed pass on the final lap to bag her first win of the 2026 season. Polesitter Maria Herrera (Terra & Vita GRT Yamaha WorldWCR) led for the best part of the 11-lapper but was unable to shake off fellow Spaniard Ramos and was forced to settle for second today.



(Terra & Vita GRT Yamaha WorldWCR) led for the best part of the 11-lapper but was unable to shake off fellow Spaniard and was forced to settle for second today. With a win and a second-place finish apiece, Herrera and Ramos are joint championship leaders, each with 45 points on the board.



and are joint championship leaders, each with 45 points on the board. Doing well to match the pace of the frontrunners, 2025 championship runner-up Beatriz Neila (Ampito Crescent Yamaha) secured another strong podium finish to boost her championship points tally to 32.



(Ampito Crescent Yamaha) secured another strong podium finish to boost her championship points tally to 32. As in Saturday’s Race 1, the chasing group put on another electrifying show, with four riders vying for a spot in the top five. At the head of that second group, Roberta Ponziani (Klint Racing Team) and Pakita Ruiz (PR46+1 Racing Team) held firm to secure fourth and fifth respectively.



(Klint Racing Team) and (PR46+1 Racing Team) held firm to secure fourth and fifth respectively. Already ninth in Race 1, rookie Yvonne Cerpa (MotosCerpa) picked up the pace in this second race, crossing the line an impressive P6 to bank solid points.



(MotosCerpa) picked up the pace in this second race, crossing the line an impressive P6 to bank solid points. Natalia Rivera (Terra & Vita GRT Yamaha WorldWCR) closed just 0.086 of a second behind Cerpa , while Tayla Relph powered ‘Full Throttle’ across the line to finish eighth.



(Terra & Vita GRT Yamaha WorldWCR) closed just 0.086 of a second behind , while powered ‘Full Throttle’ across the line to finish eighth. Improving on her Race 1 result to bag more points, Thai wildcard Muklada Sarapuech (EEST NJT Racing Team) placed an admirable ninth in a photo finish with experienced WorldWCR rider Sara Sanchez (Hadden Racing Team), tenth.



(EEST NJT Racing Team) placed an admirable ninth in a photo finish with experienced WorldWCR rider (Hadden Racing Team), tenth. Despite a jump start and subsequent double long lap penalty, British rider Chloe Jones (Monster Energy Crescent Yamaha) did well to finish P14 and score two championship points.

Championship Standings:

Herrera and Ramos share the lead, with 45 points each

and share the lead, with 45 points each Spaniard Neila positions third with a tally of 32

positions third with a tally of 32 Holding 23 and 20 points respectively, Ponziani and Ruiz round out the top five

Key Points:

Pole position: Maria Herrera (Terra & Vita GRT Yamaha WorldWCR) – 1’52.572

Race 1 winner: Maria Herrera

Race 2 winner: Paola Ramos (Klint Racing Team)

Race fastest lap: Beatriz Neila (Ampito Crescent Yamaha) – 1’52.637 (Race 2)

P1 | Paola Ramos | Klint Racing Team

“I’m super happy with the result; an amazing race! I made a good start and was able to follow Maria. I spent the whole race working out how to manage the last lap and when to try and overtake her. In the end, the race went as I’d hoped; I knew I had to stick close and try to pass her on the final lap, and I was able to execute that plan. I wasn’t surprised that Beatriz was with us too, and the wind was an additional challenge, but we were faster than yesterday. In the end, we were able to secure the win so I’m really pleased.”



P2 | Maria Herrera | Terra & Vita GRT Yamaha WorldWCR

“I knew it would be a tough race because it’s hard to build a gap with the long straight. But I had great pace, maybe better than yesterday, and was able to lap in 1’52 again. At some points I felt very strong and thought I could repeat what I did yesterday, but in the end it wasn’t possible. Paola is very strong but there are also tracks she doesn’t know, so for the next races at Assen and Balaton we will have to start the weekend well and try to maximise our opportunities. I will focus on myself and work to improve the details.”



P3 | Beatriz Neila | Ampito Crescent Yamaha

“Race 2 was a bit more difficult because we were all lapping with super fast times, which made it a bit hard to manage. But I’m very happy because we again reached the podium and I’m very proud because the gap was close today. I had more fun in today’s race honestly; it was incredible to be putting in ’52 lap times around this track and I really enjoyed myself. Now we need to keep working in this direction in preparation for Assen, where I’ll do my best once more.”

Race 2 Results

1. Paola Ramos (Klint Racing Team)

2. Maria Herrera (Terra & Vita GRT Yamaha WorldWCR) +0.053s

3. Beatriz Neila (Ampito Crescent Yamaha) +0.238s

4. Roberta Ponziani (Klint Racing Team) +17.808s

5. Pakita Ruiz (PR46+1 Racing Team) +17.842s

6. Yvonne Cerpa (MotosCerpa) +18.080s



Fastest lap: Beatriz Neila, 1’52.637s – new race lap record

Championship standings

1. Paola Ramos (Klint Racing Team) 45 points

2. Maria Herrera (Terra & Vita GRT Yamaha WorldWCR) 45

3. Beatriz Neila (Ampito Crescent Yamaha) 32

4. Roberta Ponziani (Klint Racing Team) 23

5. Pakita Ruiz (PR46+1 Racing Team) 20

6. Sara Sanchez (Hadden Racing Team) 17

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