Fans encouraged to sign-up to the 2023 Family by 23:59 CET on 13 March, 2021 to qualify for the pre-sale

2.6 million tickets will be available for the 10th Rugby World Cup

Follow My Team and City packs available in first sale phase from 15 March at 12:00 CET

Exclusive pre-sale period for members of the 2023 Family to run from 15 March – 5 April

Worldwide Partner Mastercard to offer a priority access to its cardholders for the first three days of the pre-sale

Official Travel and Hospitality programme sales to launch from 18 March

General public sale of Follow My Team and City packs to open on 6 April, 2021

Tickets for Rugby World Cup 2023 will go on sale from 15 March, 2021 at 12:00 CET after the France 2023 organising committee announced details of the tournament’s ticketing programme. A total of 2.6 million tickets will be available for the 10th edition of the men’s event which kicks off on 8 September, 2023, making France 2023 the most accessible Rugby World Cup ever, and fans can now start to plan their experience.

Tickets will go on sale through a phased process from 15 March, 2021 at 12:00 CET on tickets.rugbyworldcup.com with an exclusive pre-sale period for fans who have registered to join the 2023 Family by 23:59 CET on 13 March. During this pre-sale period, which runs until 5 April, fans will be able to purchase Follow my Team and City packs on a first-come, first-served basis, which will enable them to choose to attend a team’s pool phase matches or all the pool phase matches at a match venue.

Real-time general sales for Follow My Team and City packs will open on 6 April, 2021 at 18:00 CET with packages starting at 58€ for the Toulouse City Pack (Category 4), an attractive proposition for fans across the host nation and around the world. Ticket-inclusive Official Travel and Hospitality sales will commence on 18 March, 2021.

KEY DATES

13 March at 23:59 CET: Registration closes for the 2023 Family

15 March at 12:00 CET: 2023 Family pre-sale opens for City and Team packs

18 March: Launch of Official Travel and Hospitality sales programmes

6 April at 18:00 CET: General sale opens for City and Team Packs

2022: Individual match tickets are available on a first-come, first-served basis

The ticketing launch follows the announcement last week of the match schedule which features an extended pool phase, furthering recovery periods for the world’s top men’s players. Rugby World Cup 2023 will be played across 10 host cities and nine stadiums with matches located within a two-hour commute from 80 per cent of the French public.

TICKETS BY TEAM OR BY CITY

In the first sale phase from 15 March, tickets will be sold in two formats, either by city or by team.

The Follow My Team pack includes all four pool matches from a qualified team, with the possibility to add an optional quarter-final should the team makes it to the knockout phase. Twelve Follow My Team packs will be available, one for each qualified nation.

The City Pack includes either three or all pool matches in each of the nine host cities. In the ‘three matches’ format, fans will need to select two fixtures in addition to one compulsory. Only the opening match won’t be available in this format.

On the comprehensive ‘all matches’ City pack, rugby fans will be able to attend all pool matches in the host city of their choice, except for Saint-Denis (Stade de France).

A PACK FOR EVERY BUDGET

Rugby’s showcase men’s event will be accessible to all thanks to four different price categories. With a Toulouse pack, fans will be able to attend three fixtures, including matches for Japan and New Zealand, from €58 in category four, while the Lille pack will feature three matches including England, Scotland and France for €70.

Follow My Team packs have been designed to make the tournament accessible to all. For €135, Fiji fans will be able to watch all of their team’s pool matches, following them across France, with the possibility of choosing an optional quarter-final, subject to their team’s qualification for the knockout phase.

EXCLUSIVE ACCESS FOR THE 2023 FAMILY

The France 2023 organising committee is giving fans the opportunity to access an exclusive pre-sale from 15 March at 12:00 CET-5 April via the 2023 Family programme.

Mastercard, a Worldwide Partner for Rugby World Cup 2023, will offer a priority access to its cardholders for the first three days of the pre-sale.

Interested rugby fans can still register to join the 2023 Family until 13 March at 23:59 CET. After this cut-off date, people not registered will need to wait until 6 April at 18:00 CET and the general public sale to purchase a pack.

In addition to the official website, fans will also be able to contact one of the 24 Official Travel Agents (OTAs) to secure one of the 200,000 tickets already reserved for this channel. Travel packages will go on sale from 18 March. For more information visit, rugbyworldcup.com/2023/official-travel-programme.

18 March will also mark the launch of hospitality products for companies and individuals which will offer the best of France alongside a match ticket, showcasing French gastronomy and style. For more information, visit hospitality2023.rugbyworldcup.com from 18 March.

SEE YOU IN 2023!

World Rugby Chairman, Sir Bill Beaumont said: “Rugby World Cup France 2023 will showcase the best of rugby and the best of France and we are delighted to launch the tournament’s ticketing programme. Our ambition, in partnership with our friends at the France 2023 organising committee, is to make France 2023 the most accessible tournament to date. This ticketing programme certainly does that. Everyone is invited to join a special celebration of France and 200 years of rugby.”

France 2023 Organising Committee CEO, Claude Atcher added: “With our ticketing programme, we want to make Rugby World Cup 2023 as accessible as possible for everyone and provide the opportunity for French and international fans to attend matches from the best 20 rugby nations in the world. Rugby World Cup France 2023 is also the promise of an incredible show with an unprecedented match schedule format. We look forward to celebrating and sharing moments in our nine host cities with fans from all over the world.” – WORLD RUGBY

