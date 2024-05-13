Former champions Lion City Sailors have set the early pace in the Singapore Premier League (SPL) 2024/25 following their comprehensive 4-1 win over Hougang United at the Jalan Besar Stadium.

The 2021 champions took a 2-1 lead at the half through Bart Ramselaar (23rd minute) and Shawal Anuar (26th) as Hazzuwan Halim scored for Hougang in the 34th minute.

Sailors then added two more goals after the restart through Adam Swandi at the hour mark and then Obren Kljajic in the 88th minute for the well-earned victory.



In the meantime, defending champions Albirex Niigata fell to a 3-1 loss to Tampines Rovers.



Former Albirex stalwart Seia Kunori bagged a brace (64th and 73rd minute) as Boris Kopitović then added a third with three minutes left on the clock for the Tampines win.

Albireo’s only goal of the came off Daniel Goh in the 38th minute.

