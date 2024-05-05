In the latest episode of the World Athletics Inside Track Podcast, released today (4 May), Sanya Richards-Ross, Richard Kilty and Kelly Sotherton are in The Bahamas for the World Athletics Relays Bahamas 24, and they preview an exciting weekend of competition together with World Athletics President Sebastian Coe and CEO Jon Ridgeon.

Coe and Ridgeon paired up with Richards-Ross and Sotherton respectively to give their predictions for the men’s and women’s 4x100m and 4x400m as well as the mixed relay. Ridgeon and Sotherton had a bold prediction for the men’s 4x400m, giving a podium place to India, who they’ve identified as a rising powerhouse in athletics.

But the highlight of the chat for Richards-Ross and Sotherton was the announcement by Ridgeon of an intention to test the viability of a mixed 4x100m event.

“The whole mixed relay thing is actually a really interesting concept, and, in many ways, we think that mixed athletics could be the future,” said Ridgeon. “For example, we are this year looking into testing a concept of a mixed 4x100m relay. We’re not saying it’s going to work; we’re not saying that it will be an event, but it is one of the things that we are going to be testing. We are starting with an open mind and we’re starting with all various variations.”

Richards-Ross and Sotherton lit up with the suggestion, and volunteered themselves to be part of the testing phase. Richards-Ross then offered suggestions on the formation of teams: “What if there is a draw to determine who runs which leg right before the start of the event. How interesting would that be to spice it up even more.”

Kilty, who is part of Great Britain’s men’s 4x100m squad in Nassau, joined Sotherton and Richards-Ross in making predictions, while they also provided clarification on the qualification process for relay teams to the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

This is the first in a series of World Athletics Inside Track Podcast episodes from Nassau, all available via the usual podcast platforms – including on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and the Sport Social Podcast Network – while fans can also watch the show on the World Athletics website.

With an evolving presenter line-up, the podcast will return later in the year, as an all-star cast will provide a preview to the events at the Olympic Games in Paris.

Find it all on Inside Track.

