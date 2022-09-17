Terengganu’s Ruslem Zikry Putra Roseli and Sarawak’s Mandy Goh Li gave their best against a strong field to win the men’s and women’s 400m hurdles gold medals at the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil today.

The 22-year-old Ruslem scored high marks in the 400m hurdles for the gold, clocking 52.210s and then returned to power the 4x100m relay quartet to the gold medal.

For the record, Terengganu emerged champions in the 4x100m relay at the 2018 Perak Malaysia Games.

Although the time clocked by Ruslem is a far cry from his personal best of 51.91s set in 2019 at the Indian Invitation, he is satisfied with his achievement.

The track was wet and slippery due to an earlier down pour, but Ruslem was unmoved by the conditions as he blazed through to signify his comeback and intentions of a spot in the national team to the 2024 Sea Games in Cambodia.

“I am used to training in such wet track conditions and today it did not hamper my determination to do what I have set my mind to do and that’s to win the gold medal,” said Ruslem.

“I consider this as my personal best too as it’s been a long time, I have not dipped below 52 seconds. I came here looking for a gold medal and I have achieved my target. Now I have a mission qualifying for the next Sea Games. It will take a lot of effort and I will train hard to reach my target,” he added.

“I dedicate this victory to my parents who arrived from Terengganu. It’s been a great achievement for me in this Games,” added Ruslem, who won a silver medal in the same event at the Asian Universities Games in Thailand recently.

Terengganu’s 4x100m relay quartet of Abdul Wafiy Roslan, Muhammad Hasrul Najmi Badrul, Muhammad Zulfiqar Ismail and Ruslem produced a scintillating performance to win the gold in 40.59 seconds.

Perak, anchored by 100m gold medallist Muhammad Azeem Mohd Fahmi, settled for silver medal and Selangor bronze.

There were smiles all round in Sarawak camp as Mandy, who studies at the Universiti Putra Malaysia, and coach by former national 400m hurdles champion Noraseela Khalid, crossed the line first in 1:01.49s for the gold.

Nor Shakiratul Aina Mohamed Asri (1:02.99s) from Terengganu took silver and Johor’s Ainur Shafiqah Azmi (1:03.66s) took home bronze.

In the women’s 4x100m relay, Sabah quartet of Chelsea Cassiopea Evali Bopulas, Nur Aishah Rofina Aling, Feova Lim Yi Fei and Patronella Lisong took gold medal in 46.84 seconds.

Terengganu and Pahang grabbed silver and bronze medals respectively.

