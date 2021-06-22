Announcement adds a global dimension, expanding charity’s reach

Collaboration to maximise tournament’s impact beyond 2023

Rugby for development initiatives resonate with fans and stakeholders alike

Using rugby for social development is the mission of Rugby au Cœur (Rugby at Heart), the transformational Official Charity of Rugby World Cup 2023 that will positively impact participants, communities, and wider society.

The appointment by World Rugby and France 2023 is the first time that a foundation will be the Official Charity for a Rugby World Cup, reflecting the organisations’ joint ambition of delivering the most socially impactful and sustainable rugby tournament ever.

Rugby au Cœur will harness the power of rugby as a vehicle for social development, funding a wide range of cultural, educational and rugby programmes., both on a domestic and international basis. Rugby au Coeur promotes inclusivity and diversity through the sport and its values.

PROMOTING AND LIVING RUGBY’S VALUES AROUND THE WORLD

With Rugby World Cup one of the world’s most popular events, Rugby au Cœur aims to engage a global audience in support of sustainable development initiatives that promote health, education, gender equality, diversity and inclusion. The initiatives reflect the sport’s values of discipline, respect, integrity, passion and solidarity and align naturally with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

In line with previous Rugby World Cups, funds will be generated via a blend of corporate and public fundraising activities such as opt-in donations from fans when purchasing official Rugby World Cup tickets via tickets.rugbyworldcup.com.

A PROVEN VEHICLE FOR POSITIVE SOCIAL CHANGE

Created in March 2019 by France 2023, and chaired by French rugby legend Jean-Pierre Rives, Rugby au Cœur has a strong track record and is already supporting 20 projects and 3,000 people in France while providing an opportunity for companies and individuals who share its vision to “join the solidarity scrum” and donate to support further initiatives.

With Rugby au Cœur, France 2023 aims to support 500 projects and 75,000 people in France and around the world by 2023. Among projects already supported, themes include inclusion of people with disability, support for isolated minor immigrants and assistance for women suffering from domestic abuse.

World Rugby Chairman Sir Bill Beaumont said: “We passionately believe in the powerful role that rugby can play as a vehicle for social development, transforming lives and communities through its values and spirit of family and inclusivity. Rugby au Cœur completely aligns with that vision and is a perfect fit as Official Charity for Rugby World Cup 2023 and we are excited by the plans for what will be a transformational collaboration on a local and global level.”

Rugby au Cœur Founder and French rugby legend Jean-Pierre Rives said: “Rugby au Coeur is a wonderful initiative. Rugby allows people that can least afford it to grow up, travel, and become someone. It unites people in a way that little else does.”

France 2023 CEO Claude Atcher added: “Rugby au Coeur’s social ambition is to harness the strong sense of solidarity that permeates across the rugby family and use our sport as a tool for personal and community development, enabling our young children, especially those in disadvantaged neighbourhoods or on the margins of society, so that they can realise their potential thanks to the creation of social ties through rugby.”

“Rugby is different because it draws its strength from differences. Our philosophy is to support meaningful projects that will create a unique link to people who need it most. I’m delighted to give Rugby au Coeur, a wonderful project led by Jean-Pierre Rives, the international exposure it deserves.”

JOIN THE SOLIDARITY SCRUM!

To donate: https://tickets.rugbyworldcup.com/en/donation

To apply for funding (next call for project applications on 1 July, 2021): http://www.rugbyaucoeur.fr

The Rugby au Cœur Engagement Committee is comprised of:

Malia METELLA, President of the Commitment Committee and Olympic Vice-Champion

Manon ANDRE, Former international player

Christelle BRUA, Pastry Chef at the Elysée Palace

Elisabeth LANGEVIN, Professional player (to be reconfirmed)

Yanis BACHA, Sports Specialist

Yacine DJAZIRI, Associative Manager

Malik HAMADACHE, Professional player

– WORLD RUGBY

