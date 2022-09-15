FARRELL Glen Felix Jurus and Mohammad Eizlan Dahalan of Sabah won the men’s high jump gold and silver medals respectively at the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil today.

The 20-year-old Farrell cleared 2.15 mete for gold while teammate Eizlan cleared a height of 2.06m. Perak’s Kuan Jyh Yunn took bronze (2.03m).

Kuala Lumpur received the much-needed boost in the Malaysia Games through Kok Hui Ying and Nurul Ashikin Hussin who won the women’s 5,000m walk gold and bronze medal respectively.

Hui Ying crossed the line in 28 minutes and 45.81 seconds.

Nurul Atlyahaziqah Kamarazamsn from Kelantan took silver medal in a time of 29 minutes 30.73 seconds while Nurul Ashikin Husin clocked 29:61.27.

“It is a great feeling to win a gold in the Games. The weather was quite hot, and I kept my focus till the end,” said Hui Ying. “I am also happy with the time clocked although I had hope to do better than this.”

Nur Atiqah Md Hanizam of Johor won the women’s discus gold with a throw of 44.93 meters, leaving Nani Sahirah Maryata of Pahang to the silver (39.97m) and Sarawak’s Vanessa Niega Anak Franky took bronze with a hurl of 35.38m.

In the triple jump, Nurul Ashikin Abas of Perak jumped a distance of 12.81 metres to capture the gold medal. Pahang’s Ng Yu Jie cleared 11.79m to take silver and Dayang Shari Uluk of Sabah took bronze (11.63m).

