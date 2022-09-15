MOHD Azeem Mohd Fahmi is all fired up for the men’s 100m final tomorrow in the 20th edition of the Malaysia Games after posting the fastest time in the heats at the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil today.

The 18-year-old Azeem who hails from Perak clocked 10.33 seconds in the second heat.

Mohd Arsyad Saat, representing Johor, and Mohd Haiqal Hanafi from Negeri Sembilan are expected to give Azeem the chase of his life.

Haiqal clocked the third fastest time of 10.57s in heat two while Arsyad Saat clocked the second fastest time of 10.54s to win the third heat.

Azeem said his target was to clock 10.40s in the heats but he did well to clock 10.33s.

“I am looking forward to the final tomorrow. Arsyad and Haiqal, who clocked the second and third fastest time in the heats today will give me a strong challenge,” said Azeem.

Azeem is competing in his second Malaysia Games. He qualified for the 100m final in the Perak Games in Ipoh in 2018 and clocked 10.90s to finish eighth and last.

The 20-year-old Arsyad said he was delighted with his efforts to reach his first 100m final in the Games.

“It will be an interesting final. As for me, I need to improve my time in the final,” said Arsyad, who has a personal best of 10.48s.

In the women’s 100m final, Nor Sarah Adi of Pahang will start as the favourite as she clocked the fastest time of 11.93 in heat one.

“It was not a good race as I had a slow start from the blocks, and I looked nervous during the start. In the final, I need to stay calm, improve my start from the blocks and also, I need to run as fast as I can,” said Sarah.

Nur Afrina Batrisyia clocked 12.11 to finish second fastest in the heats.

