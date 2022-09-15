Muhammad Ikbolasen Mohd Kamal Hussain was the toast of Pahang when he captured the Malaysia Games 10,000m athletics event at the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil today.

The 20-year-old from Cameron Highlands clocked 31:11.620, a new record. The old mark is 33:47.95. However, in line with the directive by the athletics technical committee, all new records in athletics will not be recognized.

Dinesh Varma Selvam from Selangor took the silver medal in 33:33:690 and Penang’s Ruveshwaran Balachandran clocked 34:13:070 for the bronze.

“I am thrilled with my win in the 10,000m. It is my favorite event apart from the 5,000m and I hope to excel in both,” said Ikbolasen who aspires to be drafted into the senior national team for the next Sea Games.

“This my first time competing in the Malaysia Games and the gold medal has not only been a motivating force for me to win the 5000m, but I hope to return better times,” he added.

His coach P. Subramanian, however, is surprised by the news that new Games records will not be recognized. The Malaysia Games 2022 is open to athletes who are Under-23 years old.

“He is only 20-year-old, and I don’t understand why it should not be recorded as a new Malaysia Games record. I will leave it to the team management to get clarification from the technical committee,” said Subramaniam.

“Personally, I am excited by his performance and his training programme will be intensified. He is now training in Raub and occasionally returns to his hometown in Cameron Highlands,” added Subramaniam.

