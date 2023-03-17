SABIC, Principal Partner of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, extends partnership to become the title sponsor of the Berlin race double-header

2023 SABIC Berlin E-Prix will be the European debut of the GEN3 – the fastest, lightest, most powerful and most efficient electric race car ever built

World’s first all-electric motorsport championship returns to Berlin for the ninth consecutive season, the only ever-present venue in Formula E history

Grandstand tickets from €49 with concession and weekend tickets available, Allianz Fan Village tickets are only €10 with Kids Go Free available now at berlin.tickets.fiaformulae.com and fiaformulae.com/ticket

Formula E announced Principal Partner, SABIC – a global leader in the chemicals industry – will be the title sponsor of the 2023 SABIC Berlin E-Prix, a double-header of races in the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, taking place on Saturday 22 April and Sunday 23 April.

Last year, SABIC announced a long-term sponsorship and innovation partnership with Formula E to drive electrification and sustainability forward in the world’s foremost electric motorsport series. The collaboration will now be brought to Berlin for the first time.

Berlin is the only city in the world to host a Formula E race in all nine seasons since the championship began in 2014.

The 2023 SABIC Berlin E-Prix returns to the street circuit constructed at Tempelhof Airport in the heart of Berlin and will be the European debut of the GEN3 – the fastest, lightest, most powerful, and most efficient electric race car ever built.

SABIC’s title sponsorship of this prominent event in motorsports not only profiles the excitement for Formula E as a net zero carbon sport but also showcases the impact electric vehicles (EVs) are playing in addressing environmental challenges facing our communities.

This partnership aligns with SABIC’s sustainability commitments and demonstrates the integral role its material technology and solutions are playing in EVs, allowing them to operate at the highest levels possible.

The Berlin title sponsorship also supports SABIC’s broader sustainability strategy by highlighting its ambitious progress towards innovative material development, pioneering recycling technology and its wider social initiatives.

Matt Scammell, Chief Commercial Officer, Formula E, said:

“We are thrilled that SABIC is extending its partnership with Formula E to become title sponsor of the iconic double-header of races in Berlin. The 2023 SABIC Berlin E-Prix will give fans in Europe their first chance to see the new GEN3 race car in competitive action.”

Formula E’s founding purpose is to accelerate the development and uptake of electric vehicles. As Principal Partner and race sponsor, SABIC is able to transfer unique learnings developed from within the championship to the EV industry, while aligning on social programmes.

