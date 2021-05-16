Lion City Sailors kept it close at the top of the 2021 AIA Singapore Premier League with only a point separating them from leaders Albirex Niigata.

With Albirex Niigata fully stretched before they were able to beat the Young Lions 2-1, the Sailors continued to show their quality with a come-from-behind 3-1 win over Tanjong Pagar United.

Following a tight first half, it was Tanjong Pagar who went ahead just two minutes after the restart off Shodai Nishikawa.

But the Sailors took just eight minutes to get back into contention with the equaliser through Jorge Fellipe.

Gabriel Quak then put Sailors in front for the first time in the game in the 59th minute as Diego Lopes then rounded things off ten minutes to the end for the full points.

For Albirex, they would find the Young Lions tough to crack even though Nicky Melvin Singh did give them the lead after just three minutes.

Joel Chew’s equaliser for the Young Lions in the 19th minute must have given Albirex some anxious moments before a Fumiya Suzuki’s 49th minute strike settled things and the full points.

The win saw Albirex remained top with 24 points – a point ahead of Lion City Sailors.

2021 AIA SINGAPORE PREMIER LEAGUE

RESULTS

Lion City Sailors 3-1 Tanjong Pagar 3-1

Geylang International FC 2-5 Hougang United FC

Albirex Niigata FC 2-1 Young Lions

Tampines Rovers FC5-1 Balestier Khalsa FC

Like this: Like Loading...